Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine were seized in an ALERT drug bust that took place just outside of Medicine Hat. Four suspects were arrested.
The arrests took place on June 3, in Veinerville, Alta., a hamlet located just east of Medicine Hat. Two ALERT police vehicles were rammed as one of the suspects attempted to evade police in a vehicle. No serious injuries were sustained.
A search of the vehicles yielded nearly $20,000 worth of drugs, including:
•184 grams of methamphetamine;
•28 grams of fentanyl;
•28 grams of cocaine; and
•20 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
“Drug dealers will go to great lengths to protect their trade, including introducing violence into the community and those around them,” said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional teams.
An ALERT investigator attended hospital as a precautionary measure. They sustained minor injuries as result of their police vehicle being rammed.
Medicine Hat Police Service and Redcliff RCMP helped with the investigation, which dates back to mid-May 2020.
Gerald Thurber, a 52-year-old man from Medicine Hat, is charged with:
•Flight from police;
•Assault on a peace officer with a weapon;
•Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
•Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
•Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and
•Possession of proceeds of crime.
Trent Collier, a 44-year-old man from Medicine Hat, is charged with:
•Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
•Possession of proceeds of crime;
•Breach of undertaking;
•Breach of release order; and
•Breach of probation.
Kris Hansen, a 37-year-old man from Medicine Hat, is charged with:
•Possession of drugs;
•Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and
•Breach of recognizance.
Jessica Ott, a 24-year-old woman from Medicine Hat, is charged with:
•Possession of drugs.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous. Medicine Hat residents can also submit tips anonymously through the Medicine Hat Police Service mobile app, which is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
