An assortment of drugs and weapons were seized after ALERT searched a rural residence outside Medicine Hat. Five people were arrested.
Nine firearms and an estimated $21,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized from an acreage property in Cypress County, east of Medicine Hat. ALERT Medicine Hat’s organized crime team searched the home on September 4, 2020, with the help of Medicine Hat Police Service and Redcliff RCMP.
ALERT seized the following:
- 80 grams of methamphetamine;
- 46 grams of cocaine;
- 20 grams of fentanyl;
- 31 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; and
- $7,035 cash.
Alongside the drugs, ALERT seized nine firearms, three crossbows, and several other prohibited weapons.
“ALERT’s policing model allows us to work with our partner agencies to address complex organized crime threats in communities big and small, urban and rural,” said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional Teams.
Five people have been charged with a variety of criminal offences related to drugs and firearms:
- Denver Ailsby, a 41-year-old man from Medicine Hat;
- Amanda Memme, a 48-year-old woman from Calgary;
- Keith McVittie, a 50-year-old man from Calgary;
- Pamela Drozdowski, a 68-year-old woman from Cypress County; and
- Tameka Hazelaar, a 26-year-old woman from Medicine Hat.
McVittie and Memme were also charged with a number of breach of recognizance offences, which stem from a previous ALERT investigation that transpired in May 2020.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous. Medicine Hat residents can also submit tips anonymously through the Medicine Hat Police Service mobile app, which is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
