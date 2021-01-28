Ten firearms and nearly a quarter million dollars’ worth of drugs, cash, and vehicles were seized following a series of search warrants in Lethbridge. ALERT raided five homes and arrested five suspected drug dealers.
ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime team concluded a lengthy drug trafficking investigation by searching five Lethbridge homes on January 21. Lethbridge Police Service helped with the searches and arrests.
“Organized crime harms our communities, and drug trafficking breeds violence, addiction, and ancillary crimes. This investigation is further testament to ALERT’s success in working alongside our partner agencies to disrupt and dismantle organized crime,” said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta, ALERT CEO.
ALERT alleges the group was supplying drugs throughout Lethbridge and surrounding communities.
The investigation began in March 2020 and culminated with simultaneous search warrants at homes in the Lethbridge neighbourhoods of Sixmile, Uplands, The Crossings, Legacy Ridge, and Fairmont. In total, ALERT seized:
•Ten firearms;
•306 grams of cocaine;
•39 grams of ketamine;
•188 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;
•36 milliliters of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB);
•826 tabs of LSD;
•Four vehicles; and
•$159,000 cash.
The seized firearms, which included a prohibted handgun, two shotguns, and seven rifles, will be subject of forensic analysis. The cash and vehicles will be submitted to the provincial civil forfeiture office for review.
Five suspects face a total of 19 charges related to drug and firearms offences:
•Kevin Coady, 32-year-old man from Lethbridge;
•Kristopher Hironaka, 26-year-old man from Lethbridge;
•Josh Barreira, 29-year-old man from Lethbridge;
•Thane Dahlseide, 25-year-old man from Lethbridge; and
•Willie Tailfeathers, 25-year-old man from Lethbridge.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
