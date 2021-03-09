More than $160,000 in drugs and cash were seized after an ALERT investigation in southern Alberta. Four firearms, including two loaded handguns, were also seized.
The drugs were seized after a rural residence was searched in Mountain View County. ALERT seized large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine and arrested six suspects.
“Our information suggested these suspects were trafficking drugs in the region, and also supplying methamphetamine and fentanyl towards Medicine Hat and Lethbridge,” said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser, ALERT Medicine Hat.
ALERT Medicine Hat’s organized crime team concluded the investigation on February 24, 2021. A number of partner agencies provided assistance, including Didsbury RCMP, Red Deer RCMP, Medicine Hat Police, and ALERT Red Deer.
An estimated $160,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized, including:
•281 grams of methamphetamine;
•330 grams of fentanyl;
•261 grams of cocaine;
•758 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; and
•$30,780 cash.
ALERT also seized four firearms, including two handguns, a rifle, and a shotgun. One of the handguns was found loaded inside the suspect’s vehicle.
Six people were arrested and face a total of 27 criminal offences:
•Edward Nicholson, 53-year-old from Didsbury, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and 11 firearms-related offences;
•Ryan Riley, 35-year-old from Medicine Hat, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
•Lori Ehrler, 32-year-old from Medicine Hat, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
•Denise Dorge, 73-year-old from Didsbury, is charged with two firearms-related offences;
•Colin Orum, 47-year-old from Didsbury, is charged with possession of drugs and careless storage of a firearm; and
•Letisha Whitesel, 19-year-old from Didsbury, is charged with property obtained by crime.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
