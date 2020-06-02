At the June 1 City Council meeting, Council approved the development of an unfenced, off-lease dog park in the City of Brooks.
For several years, staff and Council have been working with the community to designate and develop an off-leash dog park. Criteria considered is the size of parcels, drainage, trees, cost of fencing, parking, safety, access, water and how the site will be maintained. Additional features like benches, garbage cans and signs will be installed as required.
Staff has recently selected the south east shore of Meadowlake as a location for an off-leash dog park. The site would be unfenced and rules would be in place and posted on site.
