The City of Brooks’ Planning and Development Department, which also handles building permits and business licences, is going to be undergoing a review to improve processes and reduce red tape.
Throughout July and August, permit applicants will be contacted and asked to provide feedback regarding the process as staff are working to identify which parts of the process work well for customers and which parts are frustrating. The feedback survey will be available online and in hard copy which will be mailed to participants.
City Council is committed to reducing red tape and making development processes as simple and straightforward as possible. This suggestion has come forward from Joint Services as part of the Economic Development workplan, and then again as part of the Economic Recovery Taskforce.
“Reducing or eliminating barriers to development will help the community grow and prosper economically,” says Mayor Barry Morishita. “We want to make sure people don’t feel frustrated by the process and procedures, or we could risk chasing them away.”
The overall development process review began in early July and the customer feedback portion will begin the week of July 13th. Customer feedback surveys will be sent to any customer that applied for a development permit or building permit between January 1st, 2017 and June 30th, 2020. The focus of the survey will be to identify process strengths and weaknesses, with a focus on timelines, communication, costs, and customer service. Ideally, staff hopes to get feedback from at least 15% of those contacted. Survey respondents will also be given the opportunity to speak one-on-one with staff to discuss their experiences.
