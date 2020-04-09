The doors may be closed to the public because of COVID-19, but the Brooks Food Bank is using alternative means to ensure residents can receive assistance with needed groceries.
“Now they have to phone ahead and we'll tell them when to show up. When they get here, they have to knock on the window,” said Gwen Cameron, manager. “Then, we'll put the cart out for them. They have to bring their own bags and bag up their groceries at their car, then put the cart back by the doorway.”
Previously, they would put the basics into a cart, then allow the client to pick out their own items because of the different cultural dietary needs in the community.
Cameron said the Brooks Food Bank has seen a 25 percent increase in need for their services since people have lost their jobs because of business shut-downs or because of being self-isolated or quarantined.
“The phone doesn't stop ringing and the need is increasing by the day,” she said.
One thing that does remain consistent for the food bank has been the ongoing support from the community.
“The community is always great. When the need is there, people always step up and help out.”
Cameron noted that while the shelves are close to bare at local grocery stores, the Brooks Food Bank gets their supplies through a wholesaler.
To receive a food hamper, contact the Brooks Food Bank at 403-793-2535. Staff will arrange for a pick-up time for you or another person picking up the groceries on your behalf.
