Vauxhall resident Sammi Delanoy was one of four youths in the area who were recognized at the 8th Annual APEX Awards and each received a bursary of $1,500.
The awards were held on March 7 at the River Runner Recreation Showroom in Taber.
“Honestly, I feel shy, a bit bashful, and honored,” Delanoy says. “I never in my entire life thought that I would be someone to even be nominated for an award such as this.”
Delanoy, 15, is currently in Grade 10 and on the Student Council at Vauxhall High School. She is the eldest child of three, with a younger brother and a younger sister. Delanoy lives with her parents and siblings in Vauxhall and has lived there all of her life. Her father is a farmer and her mother is a teacher at Vauxhall High School.
“My parents definitely inspire me with how hard they work, giving back to others, and teaching me that even how when the going gets tough — don't give up,” Delanoy says. “People from my church and around my community also inspire me with how much they give back to others.”
For the past year and a half, Delanoy has been struggling with some health issues that lead to her being hospitalized for a month in early 2018. After Delanoy was released from hospital, she continued to move forward in all aspects of her life, including continuing in her duties as president of her local 4-H Club. Delanoy also became more involved with her church, and continued to be a volunteer assistant for the Vauxhall Skating Club Canskate program.
“With 4-H, we are required to take part in community service tasks, and I enjoy volunteering and helping others in any way I can,” Delanoy says.
Along with being in 4-H, Delanoy has taken part in highway clean-up, Vauxhall Cemetary Clean-Up, Retlaw Clean-Up, wedding clean-ups, and banquet clean-ups. Last semester, Delanoy’s Religious Studies class volunteered for an afternoon at the Samaritans Purse Shoebox packing warehouse in Calgary where they packed hundreds of shoeboxes to send to children in developing countries.
“When I get older, I want to take my love of helping others and become a nurse and continue to live in Vauxhall.” Delanoy explains.
Delanoy says that she was nominated for an APEX Youth Award by one of the women who leads the local 4-H Club and that person submitted her name back when the 2019 APEX Youth Awards were accepting nominations.
“I was shocked, nervous, curious, and bewildered,” Delanoy says. “I did not feel like they had the right person and that it was a mistake that I had been nominated.”
As the winner of an APEX Youth Award, Delanoy recieved a $1,500 bursary from a local business.
After she graduates from high school, Delanoy wants to attend the University of Lethbridge and obtain a masters degree in nNursing to become a nurse practitioner.
“I just want to say thank-you to everyone who made this possible including sponsors, those who wrote letters, and everyone else who was involved,” Delanoy says. “Without you, none of this could have ever taken place. Thank you so much. I also want to say congratulations to all the other nominees and winners. You guys are amazing people who will do great things in life.”
