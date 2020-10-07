On Oct. 4, at approximately 8:18 p.m., Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a call regarding an unconscious male.
Fort Macleod RCMP and EMS responded and located an unconscious 72-year-old male on the sidewalk in front of the Fort Macleod Public Library. The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. The male was examined, noted to be intoxicated but medically cleared at hospital and released two hours later into the custody of the RCMP, without incident.
Still appearing grossly intoxicated and, unable to locate a person to release him into the care of, the male was lodged in cells at the Fort Macleod RCMP Detachment until he was believed to have recovered sufficient capacity that he could be safely released. On Oct. 5, 2020 at approximately 8:05 a.m., the male was released from cells. RCMP members transported the male at his request to a nearby home where they left him in the company of another person.
Later the same day, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Fort Macleod RCMP responded to the same residence on a call of a deceased male. The 72-year-old male was located deceased inside the residence.
The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s detention in custody including any potential nexus between the detention and the man’s death. The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident. All media enquiries about this incident should now be directed to ASIRT at 780-641-9099.
