The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating an “undetermined death” of newborn infant in Brooks this weekend.
A release from the force late Monday states that members of the Brooks detachment were called to a home in the city at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
An autopsy was performed on Monday to determine the cause of death of the child, whose name or gender is not being released.
The force states that the results of autopsy are not expected for “an extended period of time” but they consider there to be no risk to the public.
An update will follow when information becomes available, the release concludes.
