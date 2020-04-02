Cypress County, in an effort to provide protection to its residents and flatten the COVID-19 curve, has launched a grocery delivery service for its most vulnerable anywhere in the county.
“We wanted to provide the 'Go for Groceries' service to our more vulnerable residents; seniors and those with no families. We decided to provide assistance to those who don't have the ability to get their groceries themselves,” said Jeffrey Dowling, director of municipal services.
Dowling noted it does not matter what corner of the county the person resides; if they follow the steps outlined by Cypress County, nobody who needs the assistance will be left out.
“It doesn't matter if they are up by Jenner or by Walsh, we'll deliver it,” he said. “They have to register through the county and have to shop and pay for their groceries online. Then they contact the county and we'll send Cypress County staff to pick up the groceries and deliver it anywhere in the county.”
Steps for to follow if a county resident would like to access 'Go for Groceries' is listed below and can be found on their website at www.cypress.ab.ca:
Step 1: Register online (form is below) with Cypress County or phone the County office at (403)526-2888.
Step 2: County Administration will contact the resident to discuss/clarify if the resident is able to place and purchase their grocery order over the internet with a grocery retailer.
Step 3: Sign up with an online grocery retailer if you are not already registered with one. Examples: Real Canadian Superstore, Save On Foods
Step 4: Shop online, place your order, pick a collection slot between 8:30am-3:30pm, Monday - Friday (this must be at least 24hrs in advance), and pay for your order. Please be aware that once you place your order with the grocery retailer an available pick up time could be a week out as this service is being heavily used, so plan ahead!
Step 5: Email the County your order details (including order number, store, collection time, and date) as soon as the order is placed.
Step 6: Cypress County staff will pick up and deliver the grocery order to the County resident’s home within the same day and during regular Cypress County work hours and business days.
Dowling also said there are some limitations with the service.
“There are some stipulations with it. They have to coordinate with the county well in advance and delivery will be during business hours,” he said. “This is much simpler to administer and we have to protect those individuals and make sure somebody is not going to take advantage of them. It also controls the environment.”
As well, the service is limited to grocery retailers that offer online shopping, ordering and purchasing. It is also only available for groceries.
Deliveries will be made during Cypress County's business hours of 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The Alberta government provided $30 million to municipalities, charitable and non-profit organizations to help vulnerable individuals, seniors, and families who are isolated or otherwise impacted by COVID-19.
For further information, a tab at the top of the Cypress County website provides information and updates related to the 'Go for Groceries' program and other COVID-19 related information.
