Cypress County wants to hear from its residents and businesses about what they think about their current potable water supply and what, if anything, they would like to see in the future. The Water Public Survey is currently online on the County’s website where people can take a few minutes to fill out the survey so county officials can use the feedback as they work on their 10-year master plan.
The water supply sources and needs of the people varies greatly across the county and officials want to learn more about the quality and quantity of water currently being provided so they can make long-term planning to be laid out in their master plan.
Currently, potable water is supplied by the City of Medicine Hat to Dunmore, Desert Blume, Seven Persons, Veinerville, Irvine, and Walsh. Hilda treats water from the South Saskatchewan River which is used in its community and piped to Schuler.
Residences and businesses outside of the hamlets must provide their own water supply either through wells, having it trucked in, or from rural water co-ops. There are several water co-ops in Cypress County, including Westside, South Dunmore, and East Cypress. Elkwater and Bullshead provide untreated raw water.
“We have a lot of country residential properties out there and we want to know what their needs are when it comes to potable water,” said Cypress County chief administrative officer, Tarolyn Aaserud. “We have a crossover of rural and urban and distribution lines are quite costly, so we are developing a plan that is viable and sustainable.”
Aaserud noted that any potable water project plans would not replace any of the water co-ops that are already in place.
“This is not to replace any of the co-ops already there. This is looking at the future and where there are any needs,” she said.
The county wants to know how people are receiving their water, their level of satisfaction, and whether they are currently receiving it via pipeline, co-op, or privately.
“We also want to know about usage. Is the water being used domestically, for livestock, or both,” she added.
The water survey has launched on the Cypress County website on Jan. 24 and county residents and business owners are encouraged to take a few minutes to fill out the survey.
Another online survey, the Recreational Master Plan Survey was launched on Jan. 17 and remains online for county residents to fill out regarding the recreation opportunities in their communities. The plan will be used to help guide the county with their recreation and parks plans for the next decade. This survey was expected to end on Jan. 31, but remains online.
“What’s important to you when it comes to recreation? It could be recreation facilities, outdoor rinks, walking paths- all of those things,” said Aaserud, adding that so far they are pleased with the feedback they are receiving.
Cypress County has a long-term vision for recreation and parks in its jurisdiction. “Cypress County’s recreation and parks are accessible to all and engage the community to inspire healthy lifestyles, community spirit, and tourism that is financially sustainable.”
On average, $300 of a county household’s municipal taxes go towards Recreation and Parks, based on $1,756 being paid in municipal taxes, so the county wants to know how its residents believe it should be funded.
The survey asks about the satisfaction with recreation facilities in the hamlets, as well as parks and campgrounds.
“We’re looking and the past, present and future. What are people looking for with recreation in their communities,” said Aaserud. “We want to be able to provide sustainable and viable recreation for the people in our communities.”
The survey also allows the county to gauge the inventory of the recreation facilities.
“Some equipment and such have been provided by community associations,” she said.
In addition, the county wants more information about its rural cemeteries which are typically maintained by volunteers.
Aaserud is hoping to get lots of participation with both surveys as Cypress County works on its master plan.
“We need everybody’s input so we can make informed decisions even if they are happy with what they currently have and this is for both surveys,” she said. “Public consultation is very important to us and these are components of master plan for the county.”
Both surveys are available online at the Cypress County website at www.cypress.ab.ca
Aaserud said if people miss the deadlines for either survey, they can contact the county office at 403-526-2888 to obtain a hard copy.
“We know how busy people are, so some maybe miss filling out the surveys, so they can contact us to participate,” she said.
