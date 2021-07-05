Crowsnest Pass RCMP advise Highway 3 has reopened to traffic in all directions.
The lone occupant of the pickup truck, an adult male, has been transported to Crownest Pass Hospital with what appears to be minor injuries.
A second motor vehicle collision has been reported just east of this location on Highway 3, at the entrance to Bellevue.
Investigation indicates a Ford F150 was hit from behind by a Honda CRV, both travelling westbound.
The male driver of the Ford F150 was assessed and released by EMS on scene. Both the driver and passenger of the Honda CRV were transported to Crowsnest Pass Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic along Highway 3 reopened and moving, however the eastbound lanes were slow moving and traffic was backed up to Blairmore.
RCMP are reminding motorists to slow down and use extra pre-caution, as roadways may be busier with more vehicles travelling home after the weekend.
No further updates are anticipated.
