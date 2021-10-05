Corwsnest Pass have just released details on a fatal collision which happened Sunday evening.
On Oct. 3 at 6:14 p.m., Crowsnest Pass RCMP responded to a 911 call of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Highway 507.
RCMP from the neighbouring detachments of Piikani and Pincher Creek as well as Pincher Creek Emergency Services and EMS also responded. Volker Stevin attended and assisted with traffic control.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a semi-tractor was westbound on Highway 3 and a pick-up truck was eastbound when the pick-up truck crossed the center line and collided with the semi-tractor.
The driver and lone occupant of the semi-truck was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The lone driver of the eastbound pick-up truck was declared deceased at the scene. The deceased has been tentatively identified as a male in his mid-forty’s from Calgary. An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed this week by the Medical Examiner.
The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the collision remains under investigation. No further updates are anticipated and the name of the deceased will not be released.
