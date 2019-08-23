On August 21, 2019 the Crowsnest Pass RCMP executed two separate and unrelated search warrants associated to stolen property.
A search warrant was executed on a rural property resulting in the recovery of two large flat deck trailers, a large generator and a John Deere skid steer, the total value estimated to be in excess of $100,000. Currently one adult male has been charged with possession of stolen property, the name will not be released at his time as the matter is still under investigation. The property recovered ranged from Castlegar, BC to Coaldale, Alberta.
A second search warrant was executed on a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation and resulted in the recovery of various stolen property and a small quantity of cocaine. Charges have been laid against an adult male.
If you have information about this or any other case, please contact the Crowsnest Pass RCMP at (403) 562-2867. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
