On April 15, at approximately 2 a.m., Crowsnest Pass RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle within the community of Bellevue in the Crowsnest Pass. A male driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed following for traffic safety act violations. Further investigation revealed the male was in possession of stolen property.
The ensuing investigation led police to obtain and execute a search warrant at a a residence within Bellevue. Numerous items related to thefts in the Bellevue area were recovered. Several items relating to firearms were also located in contravention of the suspects firearms prohibition order.
Peter John Snook (51), of Crowsnest Pass was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession contrary to order (firearms prohibition), obstruct police officer and Traffic Safety Act offences. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on April 23, 2020 in relation to these allegations.
Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Crowsnest Pass RCMP detachment at 403-562-2867. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the "P3Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
