The Crowsnest Pass RCMP and emergency personnel were on scene of three vehicle collision on Highway 22 which resulted in the loss of two people's lives.
At approximately 4:50 p.m., Crowsnest Pass RCMP responded to a three vehicle collision on Highway 22 and Range Road 21 south of Maycroft bridge.
A car and a SUV collided head on while travelling on Highway 22. After the initial collision occurred a semi-tractor collided with the car.
The lone 34 year old male occupant of the car from Leduc AB was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59 year old male driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult female passenger of the SUV was transported to Calgary hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants of the SUV were from Creston BC. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.
Crowsnest Pass RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate. Foggy weather conditions were reported at the time of the collision. The names of the deceased will not be released and no further updates are anticipated.
Traffic is no longer being re-routed on Highway 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.