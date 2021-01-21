On Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m., Crowsnest Pass RCMP were dispatched to a Garmin SPOT emergency activation on an area of Crowsnest Mountain known as "the chutes". The information that was provided indicated an injury.
Crowsnest Pass Fire and Rescue as well as Pincher Creek Search and Rescue were engaged to conduct search efforts. A joint endeavour comprising of a team of 10 attempted a ground rescue – six members from Crowsnest Fire & Rescue hiked into a base point and from there four members from Pincher Creek Search & Rescue climbed further into the rugged terrain. Due to the high winds, darkness and the potential for avalanches, the team was forced to turn back.
On Jan. 10, Kananaskis Country Public Safety was utilized due to their alpine and long line rescue capabilities and located the registered owner of the Garmin SPOT. The male had succumbed to his injuries. The deceased male was subsequently extracted from Crowsnest Mountain and transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.
It is believed that the rugged terrain as well as environmental conditions of ice, wind and snow contributed to the incident.
The 31-year-old male had been climbing alone. The deceased’s name will not be released and no further updates are anticipated.
The Crowsnest RCMP would like to thank the Crowsnest Pass Fire and Rescue along with Pincher Creek Search and Rescue for their assistance and efforts during this incident.
