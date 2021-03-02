On Feb. 27, Crowsnest Pass RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in Coleman that resulted in the recovery of stolen property.
Among the numerous weapons that were seized, police recovered a prohibited homemade Taser, sharpened sword and several baseball bats that had metal fastened to the barrels. Several arrest warrants were also executed.
Dallas Adam Caron, 26, of Pincher Creek has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
After a Judicial hearing, Caron was remanded into custody and will be appearing on March 2, at the Provincial Court in Pincher Creek.
Angel May Hutton, 45, of Coleman has been charged with the following:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x4)
· Possession of a controlled substance
A Judicial hearing was held and Hutton was released on a $2,500 Promise to Pay Release Order. She is scheduled to appear on March 16 at the Provincial Court in Pincher Creek.
As these matters are before the courts, no further updates are anticipated.
