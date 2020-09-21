On September 18, Crowsnest Pass RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the community of Frank, within the Crowsnest Pass.
Police identified the suspect vehicle and subsequently located the two individuals associated with the vehicle. A investigation was initiated and it was learned that the individuals had used a counterfeit bill within a local retailer. The two occupants were subsequently arrested and a search was conducted on their vehicle and person where a quantity of counterfeit bills were located.
Clayton Wayne Jordan (37) of Red Deer Alberta was charged with:
•Utter Counterfeit Money
•Possess Counterfeit Money
•Possession of Property obtained by a crime under $5000.00
•Mischief Under $5000.00
•Possession of Controlled Substance
Charges against the second person are being pursued however an information has not been sworn before the courts at this time. Both individuals have been released from custody and are set to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial court.
If you have information regarding this offence, please contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
