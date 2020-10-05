At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, the Crowsnest Pass RCMP were dispatched to an assault at a residence located in the town of Lundbreck, Alta. It was reported that a male suspect assaulted another male, fled the scene and then barricaded himself in another house, potentially with a firearm.
Members from Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Piikani detachments set up containment awaiting the arrival of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Service (PDS). After negotiations with the suspect failed, access was gained into the residence by ERT at which time the suspect fled. He was apprehended a short distance away by PDS.
Shaine William Smith (29 yrs) of Lundbreck, Alta has been charged with 6 criminal code offences, including:
•Aggravated assault
•Assault with a weapon
•Possession of a controlled substance
•Resist / Obstruct a peace officer
•Possession of stolen property
•Possession of break in instruments
The victim suffered serious but non life threatening injuries.
Shaine Smith has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Oct. 6, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.