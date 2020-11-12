Like many jurisdictions, the Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) in Crowsnest Pass is an integral part of the social fabric of the community.
Crowsnest Pass FCSS covers the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass which includes five main communities of Coleman, Blairmore, Frank, Bellevue and Hillcrest.
This year, with the challenging economic times, FCSS is looking to help out those individuals and families who need a hand up at Christmas with a Christmas Food Hamper initiative. It isn’t new but the need will be there this year.
“The Christmas Food Hamper Project has been around for many years. Last year we gave out 115 hampers,” explains Kim Lewis. “Typically our hamper number range from 110 - 155 depending on the year. We do expect our numbers to be on the higher end this year.”
Applications for Hamper are taken over the phone by calling Lewis at 403-563-7334. Application will be accepted until December 4.
FCSS is an 80/20 funding partnership between the Government of Alberta, municipalities and Metis Settlements. Provincially, the FCSS Program receives its mandate from the Family and Community Support Services Act and Regulation.
The FCSS always depends on support from the community including volunteers. This year with the pandemic there will be some shifts in how things are done.
“This year we will limit the amount volunteers we will call on to help so that the number inside the building when we are assembling hampers,” explains Lewis. “All other COVID recommendations will be followed to keep both volunteers and people receiving hampers safe. All hampers will be delivered to the receiver’s door. Hampers will not be picked up.”
Hampers will be delivered on December 22 between 9am-12pm
Lewis is also responsible for the Meals on Wheels Program. The Meals on Wheels is designated for those who are elderly or frail; convalescing, ill; have mobility, vision or shopping difficulties. The meals are prepared by the York Creek Lodge Kitchen. Meals are delivered Monday to Friday at noon including the statuary holidays.
“Our meals are delivered within the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass Boundaries. Meals on Wheels has its busy time and its quiet times,” explains Lewis. “It's nice to be able to provide this service to those in need in our community.
Currently Lewis is looking for a little bit more help to assist with the fluctuating number of 12-20 clients.
“We have a great group of volunteer drivers, some have been with us for over 15 years,” she explains “I am currently looking for a regular Friday driver and can always use more casual drivers.”
People can call Lewis at 403-563-2207 for more information about Meals on Wheels or to sign up to be a driver or if there are any questions about the Christmas hampers.
