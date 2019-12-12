Recently, the Crowsnest Conservation Society held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which featured presentations that discussed environmental impacts of new coal mining projects in the Crowsnest Pass Corridor.
Society President Emilie Brien said the main highlight coming out of the meeting was the three mining companies on-hand that answered questions from local community members. “We had a record crowd. We had a really good crowd. We've never had that many people at our AGM. I think it shows people were very interested in hearing what the mining companies had to say about their project.”
Each company explained, to those in attendance at the AGM, what their footprint would be and their timeline,” Brien noted.
“That was kind of the two things people were interested in,” she said, adding it was just the sharing of basic information. “The goal was to have an overview and then ask broad questions.”
Most of the questions at the AGM, she said, were about the protection of the environment and recreation. “How is that going to impact our recreation? Most people that live here, live here for the recreation.”
Brien explained the society has been around for a long time and supports programs and initiatives, that in turn, support the environment. “We support a bunch of different projects in the Crowsnest Pass, linked to conservation. We support a birding group, we support a wild ed program - which is a really great program and we work with the schools - and we have a trail signage program.”
With recent provincial government budget cuts, the society doesn't quite know yet how that will affect the organization. “The casino fund is our biggest source of funding right now,” Brien said. There are rumours casino funding might be cut, but only time will tell. Many non-profits rely on casino funds as part of their revenue stream.
Brien has been with the society for about three years now and has been president for one year. As for membership numbers, it is difficult to tell, as many memberships are family-based.
According to the president, the communities in the Crowsnest Pass and area have been very supportive of the local organization. “We hear good things about our programs and our programs are very popular.”
In the fall, members of the group pick up apples from the trees for people who can't pick their own apples, “And that's a bear attractant,” Brien added.
Coming down the pipeline, Brien said, a speaker series will continue in the New Year at the end of winter and the Crowsnest Mountain Spirit Festival was held recently. The Crowsnest Pass Christmas Bird Count will also be taking place Jan. 2, 2020. For more than a decade, the birding committee of the Crowsnest Conservation Society has organized an annual bird count. The society's 14th count will take from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you have not yet been contacted by a member of the committee and are interested in joining a count group, e-mail cnpbirds@outlook.com or call 403-563-7545.
If you are unable to come out for the count, but have birds visiting your feeders, please let us know what species show up in your backyard on Jan. 2. If you have time, count the visitors three days prior to Jan. 2 and three days following.
Participants are encouraged to drop in at 11549 20 Avenue in Blairmore from 2-4 p.m. to enjoy a late lunch and to share results.
