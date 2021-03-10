Fort Macleod RCMP investigate stolen Indigenous regalia
On the weekend of Feb. 19 – 21, a storage unit at FM Storage in Fort Macleod was broken into and several articles of Indigenous ceremonial regalia were stolen.
The RCMP are actively investigating this break, enter and theft and are seeking public assistance to identify those responsible and to recover the stolen property.
Should you have any information please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
