Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society is leery of the government’s public consultation in regards to the new coal policy.
There is a newly-formed independent coal consultation policy committee and a public survey regarding what the public’s opinion is on the coal policy.
Minister of Energy Sonya Savage indicated that an initial survey (closing April 19) was going to be used to help direct the government in future coal mining policies. Katie Morrison, Conservation Director of CPAWS Southern Alberta Chapter says the public should get involved but is uncertain how much it will help.
“On the committee itself, it is hard to say what they will accomplish in part as we have seen as a public terms of reference,” explains Morrison. “While having an independent panel, if handling this consultation, I do think in terms of reference (it has to be officially defined) what their mandate is, what their scope is and how independent they really are. It is going to be really important for us to actually understand what the panel can and can’t do and how we as Albertans and stakeholders can interact with the panel going forward.
“I haven’t seen anything other than what was released in the minister’s statement during the press conference (March 29). So I am hoping that those details around how the panel is going to work and what their scope of work can be and they say they are going to be independent but what does that mean? So we haven’t see (specific details) on that very much.
Morrison says that another piece in the puzzle in regards to the whole transparency of the governments handling of coal mining, especially in regard s to the Eastern Slopes is the way they handled this file. Morrison was hoping there would be more detail in the next stage with the panel. She says the lack of clarity and operating details of the panel needs to be improved “to help the government gain more trust on this consultation.”
Critics have suggested the announcement of the coal consultation, the coal survey and the coal committee is a smokescreen in order to delay public criticism while explorative mining in the Eastern Slopes continues.
“(Smokescreen?) It’s real hard to tell… I think that survey was very concerning in that I think Albertans and many stakeholders involved in this, they have been very clear with the government at we don’t want a new coal policy that just defines how coal is going to be developed on this landscape, we really want to look at the whole landscape of the Eastern Slopes of the Rockies and how they are valued by Albertans: their ecological value, their social and their economic values and create a plan for the future of that landscape,” explains Morrison. “What the survey that came out with the consultation did or was framed very much as under what regulations, ‘under what circumstances would coal be appropriate in this landscape?’ It does an option whether coal should be allowed to be developed out anywhere in Alberta. For the most part the survey does not address that big picture future of the landscape picture, it just addresses coal development.”
Morrison says CPWAS is when the provincial government stepped back on the coal consultation, one of the most concerning aspects for them is even though the UPC reinstated the coal policy, all the projects that were underway are still allowed to continue.
“While those companies are continuing their regular pathway, they are doing exploration activities doing damages on the ground without us as Albertans without having that full conversation of the future or the value of that region,” explains Morrison.
According to CPAWS, recent polling by market research firm Leger indicates 76% of Albertans want more protection over more industrial development on the Eastern Slopes of the Rockies. Morrison says people should take part in the survey but know that the questions are skewed.
“I think we are are encouraging people to participate in the survey but to make sure as they are not necessarily facilitating or allowing the government to lead them onto to a pre-determined outcome of coal development on the Eastern Slopes,” explains Morrison. “Take part in the survey because I think it is really important that government hear from people through that tool. People are standing firm their beliefs on coal. I am really hoping and I believe that between April 19 and the November deadline is when the panel will be engaging with stakeholders, engaging with the public. We’re certainly going to be engaging with the minister on some of those transparency issues, around the panel and the survey but also trying to engage with the panel as much as possible to have our concerns and our perspectives included in their recommendations to the minister, but all to make sure the public is meaningfully-engaged in this process and that they are allowing the public to direct the government on coal, not just input into a new coal development policy.”
Morrison believes the coal mining issue was a slow build to hear and understand for both citizens and civic government partly because it was so complicated.
“The government rescinded the coal policy without public consultation and didn’t try to make it well known to people although we know that at least a year before they were having conversations with coal companies about cancelling the coal policy,“ explains Morrison. “It was definitely a slow build but I think right now we are seeing a huge amount of people from across the province, rural, urban all political backgrounds, all walks of life ages everything accords the province getting involved. Certainly there are people out there who are unaware but certainly we and other groups are working to make sure folks are aware of what’s going on and the risks that come with coal development in this landscape.”
Morrison says it is one of the most important issues that Alberta will address in her lifetime, because of the high risk that coal mining brings.
“The huge possibility of forever changing that landscape and forever for long, long term damages and contamination issues,” explains Morrison. “(There’s) the social aspect of who we are as a province and our relationship with that landscape could really been changed by opening that whole area to mining… I think that is reflected on how people are being engaged and I think it is inspiring to me to see the number and range of people who are passionately engaged and I think that while even though the issue is not positive I think people’s engagement is inspiring.”
