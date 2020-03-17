The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers of the possibility for higher-than-usual traffic volumes expected at southern Alberta land crossings, including Coutts, over the next several weeks.
In a March 17 press release, the CBSA advised that Canadians returning from abroad due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) advisories, along with the seasonal return of Canadian snowbirds from the United States, may contribute to lineups at the border.
The CBSA has an operational plan in place and is experienced in processing large volumes of travellers. To help minimize delays, however, travellers returning to Canada are encouraged to:
•plan their border crossing by checking the hours and services offered by CBSA offices in southern Alberta (the Coutts border crossing, which is open 24-7, has the greatest processing capacity during peak travel times);
· avoid longer lineups by crossing outside of the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and
· download the CanBorder – Border Wait Time app or visit the CBSA website to monitor border wait times for Coutts.
To protect Canadians from COVID-19, the CBSA is asking that travellers returning to Canada isolate themselves from others for 14 days upon re-entry, and as quickly as possible. When crossing the border, tell a CBSA officer if you have a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. If you develop these symptoms within the 14 days of your arrival in Canada, contact your provincial health authority or health care provider and advise them of your travel history.
To expedite their entry to Canada upon arrival, travellers should have their travel documents ready, make a fulsome and accurate declaration, and provide receipts for any goods they are importing. The CBSA thanks all travellers in advance for their cooperation.
