Cor Van Raay, one of Southern Alberta’s most prominent Agribusiness Entrepreneurs, has once again made a generous contribution to the Southern Alberta community. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, minimizing infection is a top priority for all front-line workers. Raay has graciously donated 28 new stethoscopes to the Chinook Regional Hospital Emergency Department in hopes of maximizing patient safety and staff preparedness during the current circumstances.
“I cannot overstate the importance of having designated equipment for each treatment space,” says Kevin Reedyk, Manager of the Emergency Department at Chinook Regional Hospital. “Having a designated stethoscope for each room ensures we are exceeding the standards of infection prevention and control.”
This generous donation contributes to the efforts of maintaining the highest levels of patient safety at the Chinook Regional Hospital. The increased number of stethoscopes on-site helps to ensure medical staff are not using soiled equipment on multiple patients, thus cutting down on any chance of infection.
Van Raay is the founder of one of Canada’s largest cattle feedlots, Cor Van Raay Farms, and was recently named Citizen of the Year by the Picture Butte Chamber.
He has made multiple transformational donations to the Southern Alberta community, and these stethoscopes for the Chinook Regional Hospital are no exception.
In this time of uncertainty, the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation appreciates all of your support. If you wish to make a donation to our greatest needs, please visit https://www.securewebexchange.com/crhfoundation.ca/give/donate.php
