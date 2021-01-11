The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta is pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications to the following three grants programs: Community Priorities, Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural Life, and Youth in Action.
The Community Priorities Grants program is the Community Foundation’s oldest and largest granting initiative. Supported by numerous donors over the past 54 years, this granting program supports one-time costs of construction, renovation, or equipment purchases, in an effort to help improve an organization’s capacity. The application deadline is 4 p.m. on March 15, 2021.
The objective of the Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural life is to provide support to community organizations that work to sustain a high quality of life in rural Southwestern Alberta. The fund was established through a bequest of Pincher Creek-area rancher Bill Long to honour his uncle, Henry Varley, and the family’s ranching heritage. This fund grants to rural projects in areas of innovation, community collaboration, education, and training. The application deadline is 4 p.m. on March 15, 2021.
The Youth in Action Grants Program aims to empower youth to collaborate on a project that will have a positive impact on their community. Through this experience, youth will ideally gain a greater appreciation and understanding of philanthropy and the difference they can make by giving back. Projects submitted for consideration to this granting program must be initiated, led, and organized by individuals or groups of youth up to the age of 25, in partnership or collaboration with a charity, municipality, or school. The application deadline is 4 p.m. on March 1, 2021.
In order to apply to the Community Foundation’s Grants Programs, applicants must be a Canada Revenue Agency-recognized qualified donee, or apply in partnership with a qualified donee, including a municipality, school district, or charity. To learn more about the grant application process and how best to prepare your application, interested parties are invited to attend the Community Foundation’s upcoming virtual grants information session at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. To RSVP for this session, please email grants@cflsa.ca. The link to access the session will be shared with all who register in advance.
