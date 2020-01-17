Community Foundations Canada (CFC) has partnered with the Government of Canada to support social finance/social enterprise across the country, according to a recent media release. The Government of Canada has provided $18.5 million to CFC, as part of their larger $50 million Investment Readiness Program (IRP).
To that end, it was stated in the media release, southern Alberta (through a joint partnership between the Community Foundations of Southwestern and Southeastern Alberta) will have approximately $177,000 available to grant to charities, non-profits, co-ops or for-profit social enterprises - who wish to successfully launch/expand social finance initiatives.
Applications can be submitted through an on-line granting platform, which started Jan. 8 and will close Feb. 10. For more information or to submit an application visit communityfoundations.ca/current-initiatives/irp-faqs.
“This is a huge opportunity for the social profit sector in our part of the country,” said Niki Gray, community engagement co-ordinator with the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta.
Chris Christie, executive director of the southeastern branch of the Community Foundation said, the organization is very excited about the opportunity. “We feel social enterprise and social finance is a way of the future for many communities and organizations. It's going to give charities, not-for-profits and co-ops the opportunity to expand their mission and reach more people they are serving in their community.”
These opportunities are coming to smaller communities across the country, which is great news. “As opposed to the larger centres,” Christie said.
With recent budget cuts provincially, this funding couldn't come at a better time.
“I worked in the not-for-profit sector for most of my professional career and that was always a struggle. Where does funding come from to operate much-needed programs? Often at the whim of whichever government is in power. This way, the more self-reliant and self-sustaining organizations can become on their own, that's just better,” Christie noted.
This initiative, Christie explained, has been in the works for quite some time. The federal government is partnering with Community Foundations of Canada. “There's 191 Community Foundations across Canada. Not all of them are participating in this. I think about 70 per cent of the Community Foundations are participating to be the strategic partner to get this funding out into the community.”
“There are a lot of things that have to take place, in terms of ensuring it meets government standards and of their legal requirements. But, we're good to go now,” said Christie.
Anyone interested in applying for these funds, Christie said, can put in an application online.
“It will be reviewed by a local committee. The Community Foundation in Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta and us are partnering on this, so it will be more of a southern Alberta initiative.” Christie added the funds being released are full-grant funds and are not considered a loan.
Funds will be released quite quickly, Christie said. “We're on tight timelines. It has to be within a month or two after, because there's another cycle of applications in later spring and another cycle in the fall. So, there's more money coming, we hope.”
According to Christie, the ideal is for applicants to request a minimum of $10,000 in funding. “We want people to really think seriously about what hey need for getting into social enterprise.”
Funds requested could be for support developing a business plan, identifying target markets, forming partnerships and/or creating opportunities. Applicants already utilizing a social enterprise might want to move onto the next level with a marketing plan or may want to purchase equipment or hire a consultant.
“In many ways, it's pretty wide open. The end goal is, they are able to deliver a social enterprise and benefit their community. That's what they'll be judged on,” Christie explained.
Local communities are facing many problems – social, cultural and environmental. “A lot of challenges. I think the solutions are local,” added Christie. “If we can put resources in the hands of local people solving local problems, that's where I think the traction is going to happen.”
An online webinar is available for applicants to sign up for and in Medicine Hat there will be an Information Session Jan. 14 at the Community Foundation office.
What does the IRP fund? The IRP’s goal is to help social enterprises move towards being investment-ready. Funding can be used to research, launch, design, measure and scale up a social enterprise. Funds are intended to be used to access outside expert advice or services or create dedicated staff capacity. Examples include planning new products or services to grow revenue or preparing documentation needed to approach potential investors, as an organization moves towards taking on investment capital. Funds are not eligible for use towards core operating costs. Funds should move an enterprise forward along the spectrum from idea to investment-ready.
What is a social enterprise? An organization or program that is mission-driven, aiming to sell goods or services to earn a revenue, while also helping achieve positive social, cultural or environmental results.
