Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta announced it will be providing $363,720 to support local charities responding to COVID-19 as part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). This vast national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. CFSEA is among some 150 local community foundations across Canada that are taking part.
The Community Foundation is working in partnership with the United Way of South Eastern Alberta to ensure funding streams from both organizations cover all vulnerable populations across the region.
“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” says Chris Christie, Executive Director. “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”
The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by the Prime Minister of Canada. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada.
“Canadian charities and not for profits are always there to help you, in your time of need. But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations. With today’s announcement, the Government of Canada will be there for them so they can continue to be there for Canadians.” - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
Starting on May 19, Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta will begin accepting applications for funding from qualified donees. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.
“At Community Foundations of Canada, our purpose to “relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs” has never felt more important than it does right now,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada President. “We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like CFSEA, who have been at the forefront of local response efforts since the pandemic was declared. Thanks to the Government of Canada’s contribution, our network will be able to unlock even more local impact for organizations serving vulnerable groups, helping us set the stage for more inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities.”
To learn more about the Emergency Community Support Fund please go to the Community Foundation website: https://cfsea.ca/
