The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta announces additional grant funding for charities working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants, which were allocated from the end of June to the end of September, support 40 charities and tally just over $770,000.
Established in March 2020 and seeded by the Community Foundation’s unrestricted funds, the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grants Program has grown to include the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and the Government of Alberta’s Charitable Donation Matching Program, which received generous support from donors across the country. Through this combined support, the Community Foundation has awarded over $1.1 million in grant funding since April in support of charities serving vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been an extraordinary time at the Community Foundation,” said Executive Director Charleen Davidson. “We’ve really seen the best in our community as people came together to support one another through this pandemic. All of us at the Community Foundation feel incredibly privileged to be able to facilitate these contributions into Southwestern Alberta to help maintain a healthy, vibrant, and inclusive community.”
Successful applicants to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grants program include charities across the region working with vulnerable populations. Among the recipients is the Opokaa’sin Early Intervention Society, which received a grant funded through the ECSF to retrofit its playground and fleet vehicles, and to install two new bathrooms and sanitation stations. These necessary updates will allow Opokaa’sin to meet Alberta Health Services standards and re-open certain childcare programs that were temporarily suspended due to restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pincher Creek Foundation, which operates various senior and social housing residences, received a grant funded through the Government of Alberta’s Charitable Donation Matching Program for the purchase of additional program materials to increase social activities for residents. Due to the significant risk COVID-19 poses for seniors, they remain an extremely vulnerable population with significant restrictions on visitation and outings. See below for a complete list of grant recipients.
The Community Foundation is proud to have been a source of financial support for Southwestern Alberta since the pandemic began, and gratefully acknowledges the generous support of its many donors and friends, the Government of Canada, and the Government of Alberta.
