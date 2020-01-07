On Jan. 6, at approximately 8 p.m., Coaldale RCMP were dispatched to a two vehicle collision involving a truck and a van at the junction of Highway 3 and Highway 512 outside of Coaldale.
One of the occupants of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and the second occupant of the truck was treated on scene by EMS. The lone occupant of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The name of the deceased will not be released.
Coaldale RCMP continue to investigate this collision with the assistance of the Lethbridge RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist. It is confirmed a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara was heading eastbound on Highway 3 when it struck into the rear of an older blue Dodge one ton truck that was merging eastbound on to Highway 3.
The impact resulted in the death of the 18 year old woman driving the silver Suzuki. A 46 year old woman driving the Dodge truck was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries. A 55 year old male passenger of the Dodge truck was not injured and taken home from the scene.
Lethbridge Corridor Victims Services Unit assisted with the notification of the family of the deceased woman. Her name will not be released.
Eastbound highway 3 traffic was re-rerouted until around 2:00 a.m. until the on scene investigation was completed.
All possible factors are being considered in this matter. What is known there was good winter driving road conditions and clear weather.
Coaldale RCMP are seeking the assistance from the public. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or observed the driving patterns of either vehicle prior to this collision are asked to contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080.
