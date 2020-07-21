At the end of June 2020, the Coaldale RCMP, following up on information from a local Coaldale business, executed a criminal code search warrant at a Coaldale storage unit. Recovered incident to the search warrant was over $100,000.00 worth of stolen property. Property that was either stolen from area break and enters or through fraudulent use of a credit cards obtained using identity theft.
The stolen property included two cargo trailers,15 welders, a $9000 wicker patio set, various power tools, air compressors, a snow blower, ladders, new light fixtures, RV accessories and generators. Most of the stolen property has been returned to the owners. Some property is still held pending the identity of property owners.
Gerald THURBER (52) of Coalhurst, Alta. was arrested in early July resulting in a total of 46 charges being laid. This includes 24 counts of possession of stolen property over $5000, 12 counts of illegal possession of government identify documents and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Thurber has been remanded in custody to July 27, 2020 where he is next to appear at Lethbridge Provincial Court.
Coaldale RCMP wish to remind area businesses of the identity type thefts and the fraudulent use of credit cards. To be alert and cautious to this criminal activity. The thefts and fraudulent purchases in this case were made in many areas including Bassano, Coaldale, Lethbridge County, Lethbridge and Taber.
Coaldale RCMP continue to encourage the public to report suspicious activity to the Coaldale RCMP at (403) 345-5554 or your local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.