Coaldale RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating 23 year old Kalynn Davidson. She was last seen in Coaldale, Alberta on December 10, 2019, at approximately 1 p.m.
Kalynn is described as:
- 186 cm tall.
- 50 kg.
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes.
There is a concern for Kaylnn's well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to her whereabouts. Please contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-329-5010/403-345-5000 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com(http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.