The Coaldale RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing youth.
15-year-old Walter Loonskin was last seen when he left his residence in Coaldale around 4 a.m. this morning. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
Walter is described as follows:
· Indigenous male
· 5’6”" tall, 160lbs
· Black hair
· Brown eyes
· Was last seen wearing Nike shoes, black pants with holes in the front and a ball cap
Should you see or know of Walter Loonskin’s whereabouts, please contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5000 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
