On June 23, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Coaldale Rural RCMP responded to a multi vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 3 at the Highway 25 overpass. This is on the west side of Lethbridge at the top of the hill.
There is already a slow down in traffic due to road construction. The traffic flow has been reduced to one lane on Highway 3 eastbound. Expect delays for a number of hours until the collision scene can be cleared.
This is a minor injury collision involving a number of trucks. Watch for emergency first responders for traffic directions.
