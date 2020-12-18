On December 17 just after 3:00 p.m. Coaldale RCMP received a complaint of a man walking in the area of 22nd avenue and 21st street in Coaldale upset brandishing a large hunting type knife. At one point he threaten harm to a younger person walking in the same area. The descriptors include being tall with facial tattoos, wearing dark clothing and a red ball cap. Coaldale RCMP members flooded the area searching for this suspect. He was not readily located.
Later on, at around 6:30 p.m., a complaint was made to Coaldale RCMP regarding a man matching the same description stumbling along a ditch area near 21st avenue westbound in Coaldale. The man appeared disorientated. Patrols of the area were conducted and the man still not located.
At around 7:45 p.m. another complaint was lodged with the Coaldale RCMP reporting the man police were looking for was in the west area of Coaldale around some local restaurants. A search of the area eventually resulted in the suspect being found in a restaurant washroom. He was arrested without incident. Upon arrest a small amount of drugs were located on his person and provided some rationale to his erratic behaviour.
Charges will be laid for drug possession and attempted assault with weapon to this 33 year old man who is transient with no fixed address. He will be released with conditions not be in the Town of Coaldale. The accused will be appearing in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 10, 2021 to answer to these charges.
Coaldale RCMP wish to thank the Coaldale residents for their assistance in helping police to locate this man who was quite evasive given the circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.