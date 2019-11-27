On November 25 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Coaldale RCMP responded to a fatal collision involving a white VW Jetta and a Red Ford Escape on Highway 3 at the intersection leading in to the Town of Coalhurst.
The Jetta, travelling westbound on Highway 3 collided with the Escape which was stopped at the stop sign on 51st Street Coalhurst. The driver of the Ford Escape, a 66 year old woman from Coalhurst, was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the only occupant. The driver of the Jetta was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital with undetermined but not life threatening injuries.
Traffic was restricted to one lane on Highway 3 and re-routed within Coalhurst for a number of hours to allow for this investigation. Coaldale RCMP are assisted by a Calgary based RCMP Collision Analyst. Road conditions were not a factor at the time of this collision. Alcohol consumption and speed are considered contributing factors to this collision.
Coaldale RCMP have laid a charge of "Refusal to provide a blood sample", a criminal code impaired driving related offence. Wesley Brian PHILLIPS, a 36 year old man from Lethbridge, Alberta is compelled to attend Lethbridge Provincial Court on January 17, 2020. The Coaldale RCMP are still in the early stages of this investigation and additional charges made be laid.
The name of the deceased woman will not be released.
Our thoughts are with the affected families and the community of Coalhurst. Such a tragic event so close to Christmas.
Coaldale RCMP are seeking the assistance from the public. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or observed the driving patterns of the involved vehicles prior to this collision are asked to contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080.
