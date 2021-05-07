At approximately 9:50 a.m. the Coaldale RCMP along with the Coalhurst Fire Department responded to a collision involving two semis travelling eastbound on Highway 3 near the Kipp Road.
One semi hauling lumber caught on fire. The driver of one of the semi trucks, a man from Granum, AB, was deceased on scene. Family is being sought to advise of them of this tragic incident. Traffic on Highway 3 in the area will be diverted for several hours allowing a RCMP traffic reconstructionist to complete their investigation.
The Calgary Medical Examiners Office has been notified and RCMP will work closely with them.
The public is asked to avoid the area if possible to allow investigators to safely complete their work.
