Coaldale RCMP along with the Coaldale and District Fire Department/EMS responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 512 at the intersection with Range Road 205 last evening at around 6:40 p.m.
A black Mitsubishi Pajero was heading eastbound on Highway 512. At the intersection of Range Road 205 a white Ford F-350 heading westbound turned left or southbound into the path of the Mitsubishi. The resulting collision caused extensive damage to the right hand drive Mitsubishi.
The passenger of the Mitsubishi, a 56 year old woman from Coaldale, was pinned in the wreckage. Fire personnel quickly extricated her from the small suv where she and the male driver were transported by ground ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital for what were considered serious injuries. The 27 year old male driver of the white Ford F-350 was not injured.
Highway 512 was blocked for about 4 hours to allow Coaldale RCMP along with the Lethbridge RCMP collision reconstructionist to investigate the scene. Traffic was diverted during this time frame.
It was learned the woman passenger of the Mitsubishi sustained serious lower body injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. The 53 year male driver of the Mitsubishi, also from Coaldale, received injuries to his chest area. His condition is also not thought to be life threatening.
The Coaldale RCMP are continuing with this investigation. Anyone who witnessed this collision are asked to contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080.
