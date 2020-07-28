On July 27, 2020 just before 5:00 p.m. the Coaldale RCMP along with the Coaldale Fire Department, Coalhurst Fire Department and the Lethbridge Fire Water Rescue Team responded to a report of a missing 20 year old man presumed drown in Stafford Lake. Stafford Lake is located about 10 minutes east of Coaldale just south of highway 3.
Information was gathered to an approximate search area on the south part of the lake. The use of a drone was helpful to narrow the search location allowing the Lethbridge Fire Department Water Rescue team divers to eventually locate and bring the deceased man to shore. The man was brought to shore just after 9:00 p.m. as daylight was being lost.
The Calgary Medical Examiners Office has been notified and will be the lead on this investigation.
"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and community members during this sad and difficult time," says S/Sgt. Glenn Henry. "I would like to thank the first responders for their quick professional response and the community members who assisted where they could."
Coaldale RCMP want to remind users of water recreational areas to always use safety devices such as life jackets and personal flotation devices.
The name of the deceased will not be released.
