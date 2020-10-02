On October 1 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Coaldale RCMP along with the Coalhurst Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 3 in the westbound lanes just east of the Oldman River Bridge at the west edge of Lethbridge County.
Preliminary investigation has revealed a grey 2015 BMW X1 being driven westbound lost control on the highway veering into the north ditch and rolling several times. There were three occupants in the car at the time.
A 20-year-old woman passenger was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries at the scene. The driver and another occupant were transported to the Chinook Regional Hospital for minor injuries.
One westbound lane of Highway 3 was closed while the Coaldale RCMP investigated assisted by the Lethbridge RCMP collision reconstuctionist. Both lanes of the highway were open to traffic shortly after 7 p.m. This investigation is ongoing with no further updates anticipated.
The family of the deceased are not from the Coaldale/Lethbridge area and were notified of this terrible event. The name of the deceased will not be released.
