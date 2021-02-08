The Coaldale/Picture Butte RCMP received numerous reports of break and enters over the span of a few weeks. Two suspects were located and arrested on February 5, 2021 in Coaldale, AB. putting to end a property crime spree that extended across southern Alberta.
Crimes were committed in Picture Butte, Coaldale, Coalhurst and Lethbridge County. Numerous RCMP and municipal police jurisdictions have combined their resources to assist with this investigation. The crimes were break, enter and thefts from businesses. Expensive medications, a firearm, ammunition, laptop computers, a large amount of cash were a part of the items stolen and partially recovered.
Henry Neudorf a 23 year old man from Taber, AB, was charged with eight counts of break enter and theft. He was released from custody with conditions. His next court appearance will be in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 24. While released he is to abide by numerous conditions.
Isaak Klassen Dyck, a 34 year old man from Lethbridge, AB, was also charged with eight counts of break, enter and theft. He was remanded into custody and to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on February 12.
These investigations are still ongoing with additional charges pending. Coaldale RCMP executed a criminal code search warrant and recovered some stolen property. The Bow Island RCMP Detachment will be laying additional charges for matters within their jurisdiction.
If anyone has information in this crime or any other please contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5000 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
