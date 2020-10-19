Coaldale and Picture RCMP along with the Picture Butte Fire Department/EMS at 6:52 a.m. responded to a collision on Highway 25 approximately 2.5 km south of Picture Butte. Preliminary indications are that a blue car travelling north on Highway 25 lost control and collided with a southbound semi truck.
The 18 year old woman driver and lone occupant of a blue Chrysler Sebring slid drivers side into the front end of the semi truck. The impact caused serious injuries to the woman only. She was transported to the Chinook Regional Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
The family of the deceased woman attended the collision scene and are aware of the circumstances. The driver of the semi truck was not physically injured. The road conditions at the time of this collision were very icy.
This collision remains under investigation and no further updates are anticipated.
