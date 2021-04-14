Propelled by the raucous Texas crowd at Reed Arena, Claresholm’s Logan Biever was electric at the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in College Station April 9-11, delivering a flawless 3-for-3 performance to finish a career-best second at the expansion series’ Aggieland Classic.
Biever got off to a hot start on last Friday evening, snapping a 10-out buckoff streak across all levels of competition when he tied for fourth in Round 1 compliments of an 86-point score aboard Mic Drop (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls).
The 23-year-old then climbed the event leaderboard when Championship Saturday got underway, making the 8 aboard Texas Ranger (Cannon Cattle Co.) for 82.5 points in Round 2.
Seeking his first qualified ride of the 2021 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour season in the championship round, Biever’s seemingly unstoppable form remained on display as the tour stop came to a climactic end.
Matching Rip (3J Ranch) jump-for-jump, Biever once again reached the requisite 8, punctuating his perfect performance with an 87.5-point score. While the flawless finish marked Biever’s first event since July 2020 when he covered all of his draws, he fell just short of his first victory on the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, bested by event winner Paulo Ferreira Lima (Bezerros, Brazil) by 2.5 points.
For his efforts, Biever earned 35.5 world points, catapulting him 31 positions in the world standings as he rose from No. 77 to No. 46. Biever, who is attempting to qualify for his career-first PBR World Finals in 2021, now trails the Top 30 and a berth to the elite Unleash The Beast by 38.17 points.
Fans can relive all the action from the 2021 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Aggieland Classic at RidePass.com or via the RidePass mobile app.
The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will next travel to Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Alerus Center for the Grand Forks Chute Out April 16-17. Action will get underway on Friday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m. CDT followed by the conclusion of the tour stop on Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. CDT.
