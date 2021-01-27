Claresholm RCMP, with the assistance of Nanton RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in the Town of Claresholm on Tuesday, Jan 26. Three occupants were located inside of the residence.
An extensive search was conducted and numerous items were recovered by police. As a result of the search warrant a second property located in the M.D of Willow Creek was identified as possibly housing more stolen property. Subsequently the second property was searched and resulted in the seizure of more evidence.
Jordan Toth (23) of Claresholm, Alta was charged with:
- Break and Enter a place
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime exceeding $5000.00
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000.00
- Weapon possession for dangerous purpose (x3)
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (x2)
- Fail to comply with release order (x2)
At this time Jordan Toth was also arrested on numerous outstanding arrest warrants which totalled another 16 Criminal Code offences.
Jordan Toth was remanded into police custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on January 28th, 2021.
An adult male and an adult female were released from police custody with a future court date for property, weapons and drug related offences.
If you have information about any criminal offences, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
