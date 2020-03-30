Although Claresholm is among the endless communities that have changed their daily routines as a result of COVID-19, they had not yet declared a State of Local Emergency (SOLE).
“We are confident that by following the protocols put in the place by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and Alberta Health Services that we will not be required to declare a SOLE,” Karine Keys, Finance Assistant and Communications Administrator for the Town of Claresholm, says. “Residents are being respectful and following recommendations.”
The Town of Claresholm, Keys says, has a Municipal Emergency Management Plan in place that is being followed. Claresholm has not declared a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) at this point. Keys also says that the Town’s Director of Emergency Management keeps in close contact with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and is also in regular contact with all Town departments.
Keys says that the Town is managing our operations within the guidelines of the Alberta Health directives. The Town Administration Office is closed to the public, but staff are available during business hours for phone calls and emails, Keys says. Staff are also keeping a distance from each other and some are working from home and all departments have business continuity plans in place to ensure that town services continue uninterrupted as much as possible.
“Our community is coping well with the changes. Residents have been respectful of social distancing and have not been congregating in larger groups,” Keys says. “Although people are out walking, they are keeping safe distances from others. We have many residents in our community who have returned from out-of-country after March 12 who are self-isolating, so those who are able have even been delivering items to those who are self-isolating.”
Keys says that in terms of the Claresholm economy, restaurants are currently open for takeout and delivery, and our grocery store remains open. Although non-essential businesses have closed, Claresholm and District FCSS is available to help anyone who needs it, is working on getting out emergency food hampers, and are also trying to help those who are experiencing anxiety.
Keys also emphasizes that Claresholm IGA has been open and the staff have been terrific about still going to work and providing the community with needed supplies. In addition to all the businesses who are still functioning, Keys says that Claresholm has many health care workers within the community who continue to go to work to keep everyone safe.
“We are very thankful to them and to our first responders, who are willing to put themselves at risk in order to make sure that our community is healthy,” Keys says. “The Town of Claresholm is very appreciative of all our community is doing to take care of each other while helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
