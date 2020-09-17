On September 11, Nanton RCMP were made aware of counterfeit US currency being used within its community. Reports of the currency being used in Claresholm and in Fort MacLeod were also received in the following days.
On September 14 a community message was sent out by local businesses advising of the counterfeit currency and descriptions of the accused.
On September 15 Claresholm RCMP were made aware that the suspects were in town by concerned residents and business owners. A male and female were arrested without incident at a local business.
A search warrant was conducted on the accused's vehicle and evidence of additional crimes was located.
Claresholm RCMP have charged 37 year old Clayton Wayne Jordan of Red Deer, Alberta with 3 counts of utter counterfeit money, 3 counts of illegal possession of government documents, 2 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, 1 count of trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5000 and 1 count of possession under the controlled drugs and substances act.
26 year old Brooke Adriana McKlusky also of Red Deer has been charged with 2 counts of utter counterfeit money, 3 counts of illegal possession of government documents, 2 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and 1 count of possession under the controlled drugs and substances act.
Both of the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in Fort MacLeod Provincial court on October 7, 2020.
As there is a possibility that there is still illegal US currency circulating in the community the RCMP are asking that retailers remain vigilant and to report any suspect bills. More information on counterfeit US currency can be located at https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations.
Claresholm and Nanton RCMP thanks the public for their assistance.
