Brooks new Community Policing unit is moving into three weeks of operation, and the three officers forming it have grand plans for the future.
Safe Communities Facilitator and member of the new unit Kendra Seiben said the Community Policing Unit will not replace the Safe Communities committee. She instead referred to it as a “work marriage.”
“The Safe Communities committee is still up and running, we just work together, and it increases what we’re able to offer through Safe Communities and through the detachment. It’s a really great team effort,” said Seiben. “It’s the same as what we were doing before, just so much more expanded.”
Seiben has joined forces with School Resources Officer Cst. Sharon Peters, as well as the unit lead Cpl. Josh Argue to form the Community Policing Unit. The City of Brooks made the announcement in mid-June.
“Our big message is that we want people to feel safe when they see an officer. And the community engagement we’re able to do now is really contributing to that,” said Seiben.
Having started their duties on May 31st, the Community Policing Unit focuses on community engagement, education, presentations and making a positive connection with the people of Brooks on a personal and community level.
“One of the things I love about the community policing aspect, is we’re able to take the time to take things to that next next level and do root cause analysis at the grassroots level. It’s great that we have community policing programs and police liaisons at every division, but when you have at an individual community level, I find it just packs more of a punch that way,” said Argue. “What’s an issue in Edmonton might not be a problem in Brooks, and something that we might want to deal with in the Brooks community might not be on the radar in other parts of the province, after all.”
One of the parks to the new unit is the opportunity to start with a blank slate, and decide how best for the unit to be a resource for both service providers and individuals in Brooks.
“Since this is a new unit, we’re able to shape what people can expect from us. And it’s nice, because they can expect a pretty broad range,” said Seiben.
One of the things that makes the Community Policing Unit new and unique is the decision for the members to take regular work hours, instead of usual shift work.
“Before, the presentations would come off of the Safe Communities desk, and we would find an officer who was on shift that day and hope that they didn’t get any calls because obviously if they’re giving a powerpoint presentation and get dispatched to a 911 call they have to go to that. It’s nice to be able to depend on the stability of regular hours,” said Seiben.
The unit had been in the works for just over a year, said Argue, who believes that Brooks is the ideal place for success with the unit.
“We’re such a diverse community, we have people from all walks of the world. It’s really the perfect mix for us.”
The Community Policing unit has been busy, but ultimately a success so far, said Seiben, and is excited to realize the plans they have for the rest of the year.
“We’re all passionate about our jobs to begin with, but now they’re put three of the most energized people into one room together,” said Seiben. “I can’t even say how excited I am for what we’re going to be able to offer the community.”
