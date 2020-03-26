The City of Brooks is working closely with local partners to implement protective health measures to limit the transmission of COVID-19. This included recently extending the State of Emergency order which only lasts seven days and just ran out.
For protection and safety, effective immediately, all playgrounds and outdoor equipment will be closed. We are working with the local school divisions to post signage notifying that playgrounds are closed.
At this time, we are going to leave the playing fields, walking trails and pathways open. We know with warmer weather coming people will look to our outdoor spaces for physical activity, fresh air and a mental break. But we also know how serious it is to do our part to stop the spread and limit contact between people.
We’re asking everyone to do their part – maintain a social distance whenever you’re out in public, and parents, please make sure your children are following the guidelines whether you’re supervising them or not. We understand that this will disappoint many children and families however we appreciate that you will take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our community.
Visit Brooks.ca for more information about local COVID-19 support and programs. Information for Albertans about COVID-19 can be found at: Alberta.ca/covid-19 www.Albertahealthservices.ca
